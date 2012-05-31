First Listen: Apache Beat Is Back On The Indie Scene With ‘Tracing Sky’

Uber rad New York based quintet Apache Beat has been working hard in the studio this year and are finally about to release their latest batch of tunes–and I can’t be super more excited. After kicking butt and taking names with their first album Last Chants, they return to take on the latest indie music charts with their post-punk jams.

Lead by frontwoman and all-around babe Ilirjana Alushaj, their brand new single “Tracing Sky” is a perfect hazy rock jam for the summer. With lush vocals and catchy beats, you’ll totally want to blast this ditty on your iPhone and just lounge around in the park or chill out at the beach and let your mind wander (hey, it’s the summer after all).

“‘Tracing Sky’ was done relatively quickly, written and recorded in a couple weeks,” says bassist Mike Dos Santos “It kind of came out of nowhere, just fell in our lap. I found myself humming these melodies, Ilirjana wrote some lyrics, we rehearsed it and went off to record one afternoon. The whole process was very chill and enjoyable.”

See, I’m not the only one that thinks this is a pretty chillexcellent track. The (as of yet) unnamed album will be out late this summer/early fall, as they’ll still be going into the studio this season to lay down some final touches.



“For now the focus is on a group of about ten or so tracks which we’ll be working on into summer,” mentions Mike. “So hopefully we can wrap up a record soon and get straight into another batch of songs. We’re excited about where our sound is going.” As well as I Mike–as well as I.

While it will be a while till the full album drops, the band will be releasing an accompanying music video to the new single, set to be out within the next month.

“The music video idea was loosely based on Peter Weir’s first film, Picnic At Hanging Rock,” explains Ilirjana. “It is a favorite of mine and for some reason as I was writing lyrics, scenes from this movie came to mind. So when we approached directors Gella Zefira and Mark Lovato, I asked them to gather inspiration from the films hallucinatory and mesmeric rhythm for the video script.”

Sounds intense, but I’m still eager to check it out when the clip drops later this summer. Thankfully in the meantime, you and I will just have to hold ourselves over with these exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from the music video shoot, featured in the slideshow above.

And don’t forget to listen to the unofficial chill jam of the summer down below: