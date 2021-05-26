Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH Swimwear Is A Total Gen Z Dream

Scroll To See More Images

There are good collaborations—and then there are collaborations where you want to buy every single thing the second it goes live. The Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH swimwear collection is definitely in the latter category. Their first-ever collaboration, out today, is certified Gen Z perfection and you will, in fact, want everything.

Besides being totally Instagrammable, these new pieces are special for two specific reasons. This marks the first time that Lisa Says Gah—the indie retailer known for their selection of artsy prints and quirky accessories—has ever ventured into swimwear. It is also the first time that OOKIOH, the sustainable swimwear brand famous for its sleek, monochromatic suits, has ever released something in a print.

And what a way to start, for both brands! The collection features two silhouettes—a scoop neck one-piece and an underwire bikini—in three funky prints. In true LSG fashion, these patterns are just a little out of the ordinary. The first, called Bandana, is an oversized red and pink paisley. The second, aptly titled Moo, is a quirky green cow print. The third, called Farmers’ Market, features a selection of vibrantly colored fruits and veggies on a simple black background

Both the Como Bikini Top and the matching Surfrider Bottoms retail for a cool $50, while the Savannah One-Piece goes for $100 flat.

Swimwear has been one of Lisa Says Gah’s most-requested items, so it makes sense that founder Lisa Bühler would want to start strong—and it’s no surprise she chose to team up with a swimwear brand with a similar sustainable sensibility: All of OOKIOH’s suits are made from 100% regenerated materials.

“Both brands share a common ethos of bringing fun and joy to their community and their DNA is rooted in sustainable practices,” says OOKIOH’s Founder, Vivek Agarwal, in a press release regarding the launch. “Lisa Says Gah has been buying and making exceptional prints since their launch; OOKIOH is known for color and clean lines but didn’t experiment much with prints. A partnership felt natural.”

Read on to shop the collaboration and stock up on some fun prints for summer. If you see me in any other bathing suit this season, no you didn’t.

Savannah One-Piece in Moo

Cow-printed pieces are here to stay, folks. This bright green iteration checks off two trends at once, so it’s obviously going into my online cart right this very second.

Surfrider Como Two-Piece Set in Farmers’ Market

This underwire bikini set still feels neutral thanks to the black background, but they’ve got some fun fruits and veggies to shake things up. Mix and match each piece with a plain black opposite to make it more versatile.

Savannah One-Piece in Bandana

This printed one-piece is like a paisley handkerchief—only way, way cooler. Style this with a pair of white denim shorts on the 4th of July for a patriotic look that doesn’t feel too patriotic.

Surfrider Como Two-Piece Set in Moo

From far away, this bikini set doesn’t really look like they’re covered in cow print, so they’re great if you’re unsure about giving the pattern a try. And if you are pro-print, lean in!

Surfrider Como Two-Piece Set in Bandana

Step away from boring, plain bathing suits: Fun prints are here to stay! Leave your comfort zone in the dust with this bright red paisley-printed bikini set

Savannah One-Piece in Farmers’ Market

BRB—Buying both the one-piece and the bikini in this fruity print! The racer-back detailing and straight-across neckline make this feminine suit feel a little more sporty, so it’s great for a day running around at the beach.