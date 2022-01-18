Attention, Maximalists: Lisa Says Gah Launched Your Dream Nordstrom Pop-In

Scroll To See More Images

We all have that one friend that always seems to have the coolest stuff. They probably wore a checkered claw clip before it was cool and were one of the first people to make a DIY foam mirror. This friend gets asked about their sustainably-made colorful sweaters, loves a good clog and probably carries a reusable tote bag. This friend might be you, or it might just be Lisa—Lisa Says Gah, the quirky, colorful e-tailer that exclusively features independent designers. It’s a beloved site for TikTok-influenced shoppers, and for a limited time, there will be a Lisa Says Gah Nordstrom Pop-In so you can shop handmade treasures in store or online at your favorite big retailer.

Lisa Says Gah has done a few small pop-ups in urban locations before that are usually discoverable via Instagram, so it’s exciting that the Nordstrom Pop-In will be widely shoppable for people nation-wide. In addition to its namesake brand, Lisa Says Gah’s pop-in features a curated collection of smaller designers that span the apparel, accessory and home decor spaces, like Susan Alexandra, Tyler McGillivary and Fuugly.

The designers behind these independent brands value sustainable practices and often offer handmade pieces made with deadstock fabric. The colorful patterns have a vintage feel (think ’70s daisies, swirls and checks) which means they have the benefit of embodying 2022’s top fashion trends while maintaining classic longevity. The items are at a slightly higher price point than your fast fashion faves, but hey, that’s because they are ethically made to last.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your home decor or to just add a barrette to your hair, Lisa Says Gah will help you start your year on a happy note with maximalist pieces. Go ahead and be that cool friend: shop the full collection here or read on for my favorite picks below.

Dakota Clog

Clogs are a big shoe trend for 2022 and this comfortable flower-printed pair comes in five different pattern/color options. Don’t forget to wear them with a pair of fun socks for added contrast!

Samara Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Blouse

If Bridgerton and That ’70s Show had a child, it would look like this amazing Tyler McGillivary blouse. The corset and bra cup detailing in the front gives the shirt a unique structured shape. Tyler McGillivary’s collection runs in sizes XS-4XL, so go all out and also get the matching pants.

Blueberry Polkadot Squiggle Fleece Accent Pillow

Reversible! Polkadots! Handmade! Who knew an accent pillow could have it all? This blue polkadot pillow will make a statement against white bedding or a neutral couch, so it’s an easy way to elevate a room.

Battenberg Cropped Cardigan

This checkered Lisa Says Gah cardigan is giving speed racer-chic. Wear it fully buttoned as a shirt or throw it over a solid tank.

The Lisa Says Gah Pop-In also features funky home decor from small home design brands like Susan Alexandra, KJP and Fuugly. The pieces are high-quality, colorful and perfect for brightening up a small space.

Squiggle Barrette

Don’t forget to accessorize your hair! The Lisa Says Gah Pop-In features lots of colorful barrettes, and this orange squiggle option by the brand Chunks is an instant $14 serotonin boost.

Bailey Long Sleeve Top & Drawstring Pants Lounge Set

This green set will instantly put you in a good mood for work-from-home days or a fun night out. (Psst, the swirled heart print also makes this the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.)

Celeste Bath Towel

Forget rubber duckies, bath time can be fun again with these floral KJP towels! The 100 percent organic cotton towels come in three complimentary colors, so you can mix and match.

Checkerboard Mirror

This blue checkerboard mirror will make both your reflection and your walls look good. The frame is handcrafted and made in the USA, so it is definitely worth a bit of an investment.

Rosario Knit Pants

This pair of black flare pants prove that wardrobe staples don’t have to be boring. The vintage button detailing on the front and side panels add the perfect amount of ’70s fun.

Broadway Beaded Tissue Box Cover

Susan Alexandra is known for designing beautiful beaded treasures and this sparkly tissue box holder is a fab example. Cold season somehow seems fun with this tissue holder sitting on your coffee table!