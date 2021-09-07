Lisa Rinna Just Reacted to Her Daughter Breaking Up With Scott After He ‘Hurt’ Her

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have already spotted Lisa Rinna’s response to Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s breakup. The model’s mom left a subtle—yet illuminating—comment reacting to the news over on Instagram.

On Tuesday, September 7, Bravo fan page @queensofbravo shared a carousel of posts, including a screenshot of a tweet about Scott and Amelia’s breakup. “Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have officially split, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly,” read the tweet, which included a report by Us Weekly titled “Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split: What Went Wrong?” Social media users took to the comments to weigh in on the news—and that included Amelia’s mom herself.

The RHOBH star, 58, left a single smiley emoji in response to the post, seemingly suggesting that she’s happy about her daughter’s split. Fan account @commentsbybravo reposted the exchange on their page, which you can see for yourself below.

It wouldn’t be the first time Lisa made her distaste for Scott clear to fans. In an episode of RHOBH filmed in November 2020, the Days of Our Lives actress revealed that it was a “WTF moment” when she found out about her daughter’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello?” she said, referring to Scott’s children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. “I’m a lot nervous about it,” Lisa added at the time.

Scott and Amelia, who started dating in October 2020, reportedly broke up days after the Flip It Like Disick star was put on blast by Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018 after her decade-long relationship with Scott. The model posted an alleged DM from Scott on Monday, August 30, in which he shaded Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker for kissing in public while on vacation in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott messaged Younes, attaching a photo of Kourtney and Travis making out.

Just one day before news of their split, a source told People that the pair’s relationship was already suffering due to Scott’s pattern of misbehavior. “Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the insider said at the time. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

According to Us Weekly’s report on Tuesday, “Amelia was the one who ended things.” An insider went on to echo that Scott’s DM wasn’t the main reason behind the split, explaining their breakup “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney. This breakup was coming regardless.”

