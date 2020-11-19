Lisa Rinna Thinks Scott Disick’s Relationship With Her 19-Year-Old Daughter Is a ‘Phase’

Nothing serious. Lisa Rinna reaction to Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick dating was revealed, and she thinks their relationship is “just a phase,” according to a source for E! News.

An insider told E! News on Tuesday, November 17, that the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills and her husband, Harry Hamlin, “believe” that their 19-year-old daughter’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “just a phase” and nothing more. The source also noted that Lisa and Harry were “sad” to see Amelia break up with her ex-boyfriend and move on with Scott. “Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer,” the source said. “He was like family, but they understand.”

The report comes after Scott and Amelia were photographed in Santa Barbara at a beach near the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, California. “They took a walk and enjoyed the incredible weather,” a source told E! News of Scott and Amelia’s date. “Scott pulled Amelia in close and put his arm around her. Then they had lunch by the beach and were chatting and laughing. They enjoyed the afternoon and sat up on a balcony enjoying the view.”

E! News’ source also revealed that the couple had dinner at Taverna Tony in the Malibu Country Mart after their day at the beach. The insider also claimed that Amelia and Scott’s relationship is far from serious. “Scott’s having a good time,” the insider said. “He’s getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it’s nothing serious. He’s having fun with it.”

Though the relationship isn’t serious, the source claimed that Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars—Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff—have their suspicions about Lisa’s teenage daughter dating the Flip It Like Disick star. “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised,” the source said.

Twitter users, on the other hand, have criticized Scott for dating another teenager after his breakup with Sofia Richie. Sofia was also 19 at the time she dated Scott, who is 15 years older than her. As for Amelia, Scott is almost 17 years older than the model. One recent Twitter user wrote, “good morning scott disick is trending AGAIN for dating a girl who cannot legally consume alcoholic beverages AGAIN.”