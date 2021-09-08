Lisa Rinna Was ‘Never a Fan’ of Her Daughter’s ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Scott Disick Before Their Split

For those who have already watched the latest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna’s reaction to Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s breakup shouldn’t really come as too much of a surprise. The reality star wasn’t exactly coy about her distaste for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum—and it seems her low opinion of him may have even played a role in his split from her daughter!

Just days after news broke of Scott and Amelia’s breakup, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the RHOBH star never really liked her daughter’s boyfriend. What’s more, when the 20-year-old model called things off with the 38-year-old Talentless founder, it apparently “had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him—she was never a fan,” according to an insider who spoke to the site in a report published on Wednesday, September 8.

But mom Lisa’s opinion wasn’t the only thing driving Amelia to break up with Scott. According to Us Weekly’s source, “Amelia felt the relationship was toxic.” The insider added, “She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision.”

And it looks like mom Lisa thinks so too. On Tuesday, September 7, the Days of Our Lives actress took to Instagram to hint at how happy she was to hear about the news of her daughter’s split. Bravo fan page @queensofbravo shared a carousel of posts, including a screenshot of a tweet announcing Scott and Amelia’s breakup. The 58-year-old, for her part, commented a single smiley-faced emoji in response to the post. Not so subtle, Lisa!

News of Scott and Amelia‘s split came just days after the Flip It Like Disick star was put on blast by Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018 after breaking up with Scott. The model posted an alleged DM from Scott on Monday, August 30, in which he shaded Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker for kissing in public while on vacation in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott messaged Younes.

While sources claim Scott’s DMs weren’t the only reason behind his split with Amelia, the whole exchange over his ex certainly seems to have impacted her decision. As an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, September 6, “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.” Clearly, the model had enough.

