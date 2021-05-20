Lisa Rinna Finally Met Scott Disick & Revealed What She Really Thinks of Him Dating Amelia

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna met Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend Scott Disick for the first time recently—and she isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing how she really feels about the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick dating her teenage daughter.

The 57-year-old reality star opened up to Andy Cohen about her 19-year-old daughter‘s relationship with Scott during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 19. During the episode, Andy had Lisa weigh in on her daughter’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star: “What was your first reaction when you found out your daughter was dating Scott Disick?” Andy asked, to which Lisa awkwardly replied, “Uh…yeah…”

Eventually, however, the mother of two revealed that she and her husband, Harry Hamlin, recently met Scott for the first time during a trip to Miami—and she thought he was “nice.” Lisa explained, “I have met him now. He’s very similar to what you thought when you met him. He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry, and there you go. There it is. It is what it is, guys! It is what it is!”

It is what it is, indeed. Scott and Amelia—who have an 18-year age gap—first sparked romance rumors in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together. Since then, the pair have been pretty much inseparable, and have even been reported to be searching for homes together. When news first broke of their relationship, however, Amelia’s mom and dad didn’t seem to be too on board.

According to sources who spoke to E! News in November 2020, Lisa and her husband Harry were “sad” to see Amelia break up with her former boyfriend and start dating Scott. “Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer,” the source said. “He was like family, but they understand.” Insiders also noted at the time that the couple “believed” that their daughter’s relationship with Scott was “just a phase.” For now, it looks like that “phase” is still ongoing!