Lisa Raye: Divorce Won’t Keep Her Down (Or Stop Al Sharpton Rumors)

Lisa Raye and Al Sharpton deny the rumors that they are dating, based on a photo in which they are allegedly holding hands.

Sharpton tweeted about the rumors, “I have been asked about news repports out today that comedian Kathy Griffin got on a show and said she wanted sleep with me. Others asking Whether I am dating lisaraye since we are working closely on the education issue. I guess they will ask next if wyclef and I got something.”

While Lisa Raye recently split from husband Michael Misick, Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos, Sharpton is married; we don’t think wife Kathy Sharpton would be too happy with these rumors.

Also, we know it’s Twitter, but how about a little editing, Al?