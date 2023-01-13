Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried Next to Her Son at Graceland—Meet Her 4 Children

Scroll To See More Images

She may have been Elvis’ daughter, but to Lisa Marie Presley’s kids, including actress Riley Keough, she was just their mom.

Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now What; and 2012’s Storm and Grace. Her first album reached Gold certification with the Recording Industry Association of America, and reached number five on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lisa Marie was married four times throughout her life. She married her first husband, musician Danny Keough, in 1988. The couple welcomed two children: a daughter named Riley in 1989 and a son named Benjamin in 1992. They divorced in 1994. Twenty days after her divorce, Lisa Marie married her second husband, singer Michael Jackson. They divorced in 1996. Lisa Marie married her third husband, actor Nicholas Age, in 2002. The couple separated three months later and their divorce was finalized in 2004. Lisa Marie married her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood, in 2006. They welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016. The couple finalized their divorce in 2021.

After a life in the spotlight, Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, in Calabasas, California. She was 54 years old. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” a statement from the Presley family read at the time. Lisa Marie is survived by three of her children. So who are Lisa Marie Presley’s kids? Read on for what we know about her sons and daughters.

Who are Lisa Marie Presley’s kids? Lisa Marie had four children before her death. Meet her son and daughters ahead.

Danielle Riley Keough

Birthday: May 29, 1989

Father: Danny Keough

Danielle Riley Keough is Lisa Marie Presley’s first child and eldest daughter with her first husband, Danny Keough. She was born on May 29, 1989 at the Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Lisa Marie and Danny married in 1988 and divorced in 1994 when Riley was six years old. She spent most of her childhood between California, where Lisa Marie lived, and Hawaii, where Danny lived. “I grew up very privileged with my mother,” Riley told The Guardian in 2017. “But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.” Did she ever think, “Ugh, do I have to go back to Dad’s again?”

Like her family, Riley also works in the entertainment industry. She started modeling at 14 years old for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior, and appeared on the cover of magazines like Vogue, Elle Japan, Korean Vogue, Jalouse and L’Officiel. In 2010, when she was 20 years old, Riley made her on-screen debut in the movie The Runaways. She went on to star in movies like The Good Doctor, Jack & Diane, Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as the music video for Justin Timberlake’s 2013 song “TKO” until breakthrough role in Starz’ show The Girlfriend Experience, which was executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and premiered in 2016. The show earned Keough her first Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category in 2016. After The Girlfriend Experience, Riley went on to star in shows like Riverdale, The Terminal List and Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as movies like American Honey and Zola. She married her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, in 2015.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in 2022, Keough responded to accusations of nepotism because of her family. “It helps you in so many ways, it helps you have more resources,” she said. “I think it’s separate inherently, because it’s not music as well. So I think there’s a level of separation, there’s also a generation of separation.”

Keough also opened up about the death of her brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, in an interview with The New York Times in 2021. Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020. He was 27 years old. She told the newspaper that the past year felt like “I was thrown into the ocean and couldn’t swim.” She continued, “The first four or five months, I couldn’t get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn’t talk for two weeks.” She also told The New York Times that she still didn’t understand the death of her brother. “It’s very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it’s so outrageous. If I’m going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn’t,” she said.

Keough also revealed that she became a death doula after Benjamin’s death to help others experiencing grief. “I wanted to make sure that I was feeling everything and I wasn’t running from anything,” she said. “If I can help other people, maybe I can find some way to help myself.” She also told The New York Times that the experience gave her a better understanding of the “fragility of life.” She continued, “I think growing up, I was always searching for answers. Now I know that everything’s inside me. All you can do is surrender and be present for the experience.”

Benjamin Storm Keough

Benjamin Storm Keough was is Lisa Marie Presley’s second child and only son with her first husband, Danny Keough. He was born on October 21, 1992. Lisa Marie and Danny married in 1988 and divorced in 1994 when Benjamin was two years old. In a past interview, Lisa Marie, who wrote the song “Storm and Grace” about Benjamin (“Storm” is his middle name), stated that she believed her son looks like his grandfather, Elvis. “Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she said. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.” Like Elvis, Benjamin was also a musician and and signed a record deal for $5 million in 2009, according to TMZ. He has also acted like his older sister, Riley.

Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020, in Calabasas, California. He was 27 years old. A representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s Office confirmed to TMZ that Benjamin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his mouth. His cause of death was classified as a suicide. “[Lisa Marie] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Lisa Marie’s manager, Roger Widynowski, said in a statement at the time. Benjamin was buried on October 2, 2020, at the Meditation Garden in Graceland. “Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley,” read a post by Graceland’s official Facebook account.

Lisa Marie was buried next to her son at Graceland after her death on January 12, 2023. “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben,” a statement from Benjamin’s sister and Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough’s representative read.

Brandon Howard, Benjamin’s close friend, told People at the time he believed Benjamin suffered from the pressure of being a part of the Presley family. “That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened,” he said. “It’s a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s almost like you’re pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know … It’s so random.” He also added that Benjamin “sometimes struggled with depression.”

In an essay for People in 2022, Lisa Marie opened up about the grief after Benjamin’s death. “Since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested. If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving,” she wrote. “This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about. This is quite long, potentially triggering and very hard to confront. But if we’re going make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about. I’m sharing my thoughts in the hopes that somehow, we can change that.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood & Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood

Birthday: October 7, 2008

Father: Michael Lockwood

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood are Lisa Marie Presley’s third and fourth children and fraternal twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. They were born on October 7, 2008. Lisa Marie and Michael married in 2006 and separated in 2016. They finalized their divorce in 2021 when Finley and Harper were 13 years old. Harper and Finley joined Lisa Marie, their older sister Riley, and their grandmother Priscilla Presley at a handprint ceremony honoring three generations of Presleys at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California in June 2022.

