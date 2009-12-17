Lisa Loeb Launches Eyeglasses (And Inspiration from 10 of Our Favorite Four-Eyed Girls)

With a single hit song, Lisa Loeb was responsible for changing the way America looked at glasses. (Remember the finale song of iconic movie Reality Bites?) Well, the singer is finally putting out a line of her very own stylish spectacles. In a collaboration with Classique Eyewear, Loeb designed a line of glasses similar to the ones worn in her ’90s music video “Stay.”

Today more than ever, eyewear is everywhere, with fashionable women sporting frames on the streets, sometimes without even needing them.

Here’s a look at some women who wear glasses in the most stylish ways:

Fern Mallis

Fern Mallis has every fashionista’s dream job. Being the Senior Vice President of IMG Fashion certainly has its perks. She produces both Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York and Fashion Week Miami Swim.

Annie Leibovitz



Annie Leibovitz is one of the most notable female fashion photographers of our time. Obviously glasses never messed up her vision.

Aurel Schmidt

Moving to New York in ’05, artist Aurel Schmidt’s career launched when she debuted her first ever collection at the Spencer Brownstone Gallery. We love her vintage-inspired glasses!

Hilary Alexander



As the fashion director of The Daily Telegraph, Hilary Alexander is a fashion expert. Creating original content daily, we look to Hilary for fashion advice and inspiration.

Margherita Missoni

As a face of Missoni and the heir to the fashion label, we envy everything about Margherita, including her glasses.



Tennessee Thomas

Tennesse Thomas is best known for being Mark Ronson‘s girlfriend, but she is also a drummer in the band, The Like. We love her nerd-chic look.



Nelly Furtado

Singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado looks sophisticated and stylish in black-framed specs.

Caryn Franklin

Online fashion expert Caryn Franklin runs howtolookgood.com, a website that advises women how to dress depending on body type and personal style.

Alexa Chung

It’s always on with Alexa Chung. Her oversized tortoise frames add some quirkiness to her look.

Megan Martin



Actress Megan Martin looks adorable in her Loeb-inspired eyewear.