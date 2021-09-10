Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ Lyrics in English Have So Many Secret Meanings For BLACKPINK & BLINKs

Lalisa in your area. Lisa’s “Lalisa” lyrics in English include tributes to BLACKPINK and BLINKs. Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, released her first solo single album, Lalisa, on Friday, September 10.

The album—which is titled after Lisa’s full name, Lalisa Monoban—includes the lead single, “Lalisa,” as well as a second song, “Money.” The album also comes after Lisa’s BLACKPINK members, Rosé and Jennie, also released solo music. Rosé dropped her first solo single album, R (which included the songs “On the Ground” and “Gone”) in March 2021, while Jennie released her debut solo song, “Solo,” in November 2018. In a statement in June 2020, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s management company, confirmed that the girl group’s fourth member, Jisoo, also has solo music in the works.

“YG has released Jennie’s first-ever solo single SOLO back in November 2018, and has been working on Rosé’s first-ever solo track for over a year. We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single,” YG Entertainment said at the time. “Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album. It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything. Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well.”

In an interview with Billboard in September 2021, Lisa, who was born as Pranpriya Monoban, explained that she changed her name to Lalisa when she was younger for good luck. “Well, my mom took me there and asked me! We made an audition for YG, but YG didn’t contact us back. We really wanted to get it. So the fortune teller said, ‘You should change your name.’ The week after I changed my name, YG called me back and said, “You should come [be a trainee].” I was like, ‘Wow!'” she said.

She continued, “It’s very funny, weeks ago, one of the camera men asked me, ‘What is Lalisa?’ I was like, ‘It’s my name!’ People don’t really know that Lalisa is my real name, because they just know me as Lisa from BLACKPINK. So I’m really happy that I get to do this project with the title Lalisa.”

Though the single “Lalisa” doesn’t include any Thai lyrics, Lisa confirmed that she did include several lyrics in the song, which is in Korean and English, that honor her Thai heritage. “There’s a part in Korean where I say, “I came to Korea from Thailand, and I went for the throat.” That’s the part where the Thai element is in,” she said.

While she didn’t write the lyrics, Lisa confirmed that she asked the song’s writer, Teddy, who has written several of BLACKPINK’s hits, to make sure that her Thai background was represented. “I don’t write lyrics, but Teddy always asks me: ‘Do you have anything you want to deliver to the fans? What’s the vibe you want to do?’ I told him that in “Lalisa,” I wanted to put some Thai vibes in it, and he actually put some Thai traditional music into the dance break. This is my first solo, and I want to represent that I’m Thai to all the fans around the world,” she said. “Lalisa” also includes various nods to BLACKPINK and the group’s fandom, BLINKs. “When it gets dark, the light shines pink,” Lisa raps in the intro.

So what do Lisa’s “Lalisa” lyrics mean in English? Read on for the Genius’ English translation of Lisa’s “Lalisa” lyrics.

Lisa “Lalisa” lyrics in English

[Intro]

You know just from looking at my back

When it gets dark, the light shines pink

When the bright light wakes me up

I shake up the world (Hey)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What’s my name? What’s my name? (Hey)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What’s my name? What’s my name?

[Verse 1]

I empty my head completely

And burn the loud emotions

Burn burn burn

I’m the champagne that’ll quench your thirst at that moment

Sip, sip, drink me up

Yes, lift up my body higher

Want you to ring the alarm

Tell it to the world, kiss my name

[Chorus]

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want? the loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

[Verse 2]

Baby, get the megaphone, put it on speaker

I said I can’t hear you, so you need to speak up

Put that shit on stereo, everyone else on very low

Protect it like a barrier, promise there’s nothing scarier

Than me if anybody coming gunnin’ for my man

Gonna catch a case, gun up in my hand

Bam, bam, bam, hit after hit though

Rocks in my wrist, so I call ’em the flintstones

Ring the alarm

Tell it to the world, kiss my name

[Chorus]

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

[Bridge]

I’m incomparable, you gon’ still love me

Nonetheless

You gon’ still love me

You need some L-A-L-I-S-A

Remember my name that’s standing right in front of you

Love you some L-A-L-I-S-A

[Verse 3]

You cannot see me, even though I show you all my ways

From Thailand to Korea, and now here, went for the throat

Being the greatest of all time ain’t fantasy (No)

Jet black and pink crown belongs to we (BLACKPINK!)

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, I am standing above the sky

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, they want me

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, catch me if you can

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa

[Chorus]

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

