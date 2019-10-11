OMFG, You Can Stay in a Lisa Frank Hotel Room and Finally Live Out Your ’90s Rainbow Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

OK, ladies and germs, the best part of the ’90s has officially returned to us: Lisa freakin’ Frank. For those of you who grew up in the ’90s and early aughts, you’ll know just how important Lisa Frank was to anyone’s (or at least anyone who had taste!!) childhood. And now, thanks to the new Hotels.com x Lisa Frank hotel room, you can live out your rainbow dreams. Hotels.com and Lisa Frank teamed up to create the ultimate colorful Lisa Frank flat. Decked out with probably a 2,385 rainbows, stuffed animals, the coolest shower I’ve ever seen and all your favorite childhood snacks, this Lisa Frank hotel room is the only place in Los Angeles you’re ever going to want to stay (and I live here, so that’s saying a lot).

Starting today, October 11, you can officially book this Lisa Frank Flat on the Hotels.com site for the ’90s sleepover of your dreams. This colorful hotel room is already starting to sell out, though, so if you’ve got a trip to LA on the horizon, do not wait. It’s an Instagram-loving, ’90s baby’s dream.

In case you’re worried about falling asleep with so many bright and wonderful colors around, all you have to do is snuggle up on this cloud-like bed and stare at the sleepy wall behind you or the soothing canopy above your head. And if you’re scared of the dark, just keep the unicorn neon light (!!!!!!) on all night. When you wake up, too, the first thing you’ll see are those incredible rainbow curtains, and who could be grumpy with a view like that?!

Need to take a quick shower before your night out (or in, TBH)? Just hop into this Lisa Frank nautical oasis. I bet it feels like you’re swimming around with all the cute dolphins and seahorses while shampooing your hair. I already love showers, but I’ve never wanted to hop in one as much as I do this magical Lisa Frank tub/shower combo.

Oh, yes, hello, and welcome to the most colorful kitchen to ever exist. Even if I hated cooking, I’d whip something up in this little kitchen just because of how cute it is. Also, peep that Fun Dip over there in the snack section. You best believe I’m allll over that. Get into my veins, colorful sugar!

Plus, there is just a cabinet full of cute stuffed animals?!! At this point, I truly feel like I am dreaming the best dream of all time, so absolutely no one pinch me. BRB, moving into this Lisa Frank hotel room.