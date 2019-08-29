These New Lisa Frank x Casetify Phone Cases Are Giving Me Major Nostalgia

Scroll To See More Images

I can still remember shopping for school supplies as a young tot, perusing the aisles of notebooks, pens and binders, excited to start a new school year with fresh—and trendy—desk accessories. There were so many years when my eyes were drawn to the bright colors of Lisa Frank school supplies, and thanks to the new Lisa Frank x Casetify collection of phone cases and other tech accessories, that nostalgia continues to live within me. And, unlike back when I was in elementary school, I have ~actual money~ I can spend on every! single! Lisa! Frank! accessory! No more begging and pleading my parents to splurge on the colorful and whimsical school supplies. Now, I do what I want. And what I want to do is purchase every single item from this adorable Lisa Frank x Casetify collection.

If you were ever a fan of Lisa Frank, these phone cases and tech accessories are a throwback dream. I’ve never been more ecstatic that a brand from my childhood has come back in ways I can (acceptably) purchase as an adult. From Lisa Frank phone cases featuring those tiny green aliens I always loved to tie-dye composition notebook iPad folios, there is no shortage of cute, cute and more cute. Seriously, if these tech accessories don’t brighten your day, I don’t know what will.

Below, I’ve included some of my favorite phone cases from the Lisa Frank x Casetify collection. Start here, then mosey on over to the Casetify site, where you’ll find the perfect accessory for your iPad, Apple Watch and more. This collection is truly taking me right back to my childhood, and, as an adult who has to work and pay bills instead of sitting in a classroom all day, this nostalgia is a welcome respite.

