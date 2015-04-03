Lips Are Everywhere! 20 Pieces Covered in Lips That You’ll Love

Lip prints are one of those fashion trends along the lines of leopard and polka dots that always seem to be in style in some form.

Sure the trend is in your face, and a little bit kitsch, but can you really argue with the fact that carrying a clutch in the shape of lips around with you for the day is without an iota of doubt going to brighten your day (and your outfit) just the right amount?

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lips print pieces to buy now. Now go out, and cover yourself in lips!