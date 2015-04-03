StyleCaster
Lips Are Everywhere! 20 Pieces Covered in Lips That You’ll Love

Lip prints are one of those fashion trends along the lines of leopard and polka dots that always seem to be in style in some form.

Sure the trend is in your face, and a little bit kitsch, but can you really argue with the fact that carrying a clutch in the shape of lips around with you for the day is without an iota of doubt going to brighten your day (and your outfit) just the right amount?

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lips print pieces to buy now. Now go out, and cover yourself in lips!

Philipp Plein 'J'Adore' iPhone 5C Cover; $108.97 at Far Fetch

Pippa Lynn Kiss Me Hardy Crepe Dress; $80 at Nasty Gal.

Stella McCartney Lips Silicone iPhone 5/5s Case; $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Markus Lupfer Sequin Lip Kate Cotton Tee; $199 at Fwrd.

Yazbukey By Linda Farrow Gallery 'Bubblegum Lips' Sunglasses; $280 at Far Fetch.

Être Cécile Lip-Print Cotton Tee; $170 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Lulu Guinness Red Enamel Lip Key Holder; $80 at Luisa Via Roma.

See by Chloé  Tank with Lips and Eyelashes; $135 at ASOS

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Lola Lips Necklace; $154 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Alice McCall She Has Funny Cars Neoprene Skirt; $242 at Nasty Gal

Diane Von Furstenberg 3D Lips iPad Air; $62.50 at Forzieri.

Robyn Lawley Lips Swimsuit; $168 at ASOS

Skinnydip Lips Clutch Bag; $46 at ASOS

Chiara Ferragni Lips Espadrille; $319 at Revolve Clothing

Zoe Karssen Lips Loose Fit V Neck Tee; $75 at Revolve Clothing

Natasha Couture Oversized Lip Clutch; $68 at Nordstrom

A.L.C. Tali Embroidered-Lips Knit Sweater; $345 at Neiman Marcus

Maria Francesca Pepe Eye & Lip Rings; $75 at West LA Boutique.

A.L.C. Marx Lips-Print Drawstring Shorts; $285 at Neiman Marcus

Lips Print Sweetheart Mini Dress; $56 at Missguided.

