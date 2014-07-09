Lip Prints: 15 Ways to Wear Summer’s Coolest Trend

In some ways, there’s truth to the statement that fashion takes itself too seriously, but there are certain hints that prove there’s definitely a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the use of certain prints like splashy leopard, bold fruit, polka dots, palm trees, and childlike paint strokes. And while those certainly aren’t going anywhere, it’s time to add lip prints to the list.

During the course of the last year we’ve seen top labels have fun with kitschy lip prints—they were a recurring motif throughout Saint Laurent‘s Spring 2014 runway show, Italian brand MSGM—known for it’s chic sense of humor—recently rolled out various silk pieces emblazoned with pink, red, and purple watercolor lips. And let’s not forget Lulu Guinness‘ coveted selection of brightly-colored lip-shaped clutches, and Markus Lupfer‘s humorously subversive knitwear often featuring giant embellished lips.

Of course, it’s not only the expensive stuff that features cheeky lips—we’ve also seen seriously cool clothing and accessories emerge from affordable brands like American Apparel, ASOS, Forever 21, and more, proving that a good lip print can be obtained no matter what your budget.

Click through the slideshow above to start shopping 15 pieces that feature cool lip prints now!