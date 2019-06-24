‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack May Have Revealed A Spoiler About Disney’s Live-Action Remake

Disney has diligently been making live-action remakes of some of its classic films. From Beauty & The Beast to the recently released, Aladdin, they are producing some great content. Up next? The Lion King. Fans are convinced The Lion King soundtrack reveals a major spoiler for the new film. The films have all featured a few new twists and songs, but The Lion King‘s trailers have seemed to follow the original story pretty closely. Some of the shots are even shot-for-shot with the original animated version of the film.

At first, we and other fans thought nothing of it. It just seemed like a great new live-action film, starring the incredible Donald Glover and stunning Beyoncé as its two leading lions. But now people are theorizing that because the film doesn’t seem to reveal anything different, they could be covering up for a surprising plot twist. There could be something in the storyline of this film that might change The Lion King as we know it. And Disney is playing it safe with the trailers by only showing us exactly what we’ve seen before. And the newly released soundtrack for the film may have accidentally revealed that there will be a plot twist.

There are 19 tracks on the album, including the songs sung by the characters as well as the new score written by Hans Zimmer. But if you look closely, you’ll see track #14 is missing! Where it should say the song title and the artist who sings it, it simply says “TBA” (to be announced) next to #14. What whaat?

Here’s the full list below:

1.“Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer; produced by Hans Zimmer; vocals produced by Stephen Lipson 2.“Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer 3.“Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer 4.“I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson 5. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer 6. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming 7.“Stampede” – Hans Zimmer 8.“Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer 9.“Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson 10.“Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer 11.“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss and Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams 12.“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson 13.“Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer 14.TBA 15.“Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer 16.“Remember” – Hans Zimmer 17.“Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Greg Kurstin; additional production by Elton John and Matt Still 18.“He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M; written by Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Lebohang Morake; produced by Lebo M and Mark Mancina 19.“Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams

There are multiple reasons for why Disney may have withheld this particular song title. But the most obvious answer is because all of the scores by Zimmer’s have a title that explains exactly what is happening in that moment. Ie. “Simba is Alive!” and “Battle For Pride Rock.” The titles don’t exactly leave much to be imagined. So our thinking is that #14’s score title would give too much away—AKA there’s a secret plot point Disney doesn’t want us to know about. And it probably has something to do with the time after Simba has his Mufasa revelation but before he returns to pride rock…hmmm…

Maybe it will just be a surprise solo for Beyoncé…we wouldn’t mind that at all!

The singer and actress is very excited about the upcoming release of her new film. She’s been promoting it on her social media and even did an interview for it. Unheard of! Queen Bey, we cannot wait to see you shine as Nala. The Lion King hits theaters July 19th.