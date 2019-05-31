People Can’t Deal With Pumbaa’s New Look In the Live-Action ‘Lion King’ & It’s Hilarious

Beyoncé is coming! And when we say Beyoncé, we really mean we’re about to return to Pride Rock. Posters for 2019’s The Lion King just dropped, and Pumbaa looks terrifying. Disney fans haven’t recovered from the fact that Scar has no mane, and now with Pumbaa’s unveiling, we’re pretty sure those who loved the original Disney animated film have gone into witness protection. Admittedly, we’re still hype for 2019’s The Lion King because Queen Bey will be delivering her vocals on the soundtrack and James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa. However, we’re not sure that we can deal with the live-action version of our beloved warthog, Pumbaa.

To begin, we understand that warthogs aren’t the most luxurious looking creatures in the jungle. However, since 1994, we’ve grown accustomed to a cuddly looking warthog who loves bugs for dinner and gave us one of the most beloved sayings of all time, “hakuna matata.” With Seth Rogan stepping in to voice Timon’s bestie, we thought we were in the clear. Some roles just fit the actors, and this is one we knew the Superbad actor could pull off. But then–Disney released Pumbaa’s poster. If you don’t understand our shock, why don’t you check it out for yourself?

One Twitter user put it bluntly, “Imagine Seth Rogan’s laugh coming out of this creature. Might make me support Scar.” Another added, “are we just gonna ignore how fucking terrifying pumbaa is??? is this not a children’s movie???”

Still, several Lion King fans reminded us all that we should’ve been watching Our Planet or at least googling warthog images, before falling apart. They’ve obviously grown tired of our shenanigans.

Fine.

We get that 2019’s The Lion King is going for hyper-realism, but it’s going to be hard to replace these images with the cartoon version that we’ve loved for so long.

We’ll always remember our beloved Pumbaa this way.