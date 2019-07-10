StyleCaster
Every Wild Look from the ‘Lion King’ Premiere Red Carpet—Yes, Including Beyoncé’s

Maggie Griswold
Photo: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

Hakuna Matata, my friends. Tuesday night, the stars gathered in Los Angeles for an event filled with glitz, glamour and (a lot of) animal print. It was the Lion King world premiere red carpet, and Beyoncé—along with so many other incredible performers and celebrities—came to shine, baby. I always love seeing what stars wear on the red carpet, if there’s a common theme and how intricate their ensembles get. The Lion King red carpet checked all of my boxes, and I’m beaming. Not only was every celebrity you could ever have hoped to be at the premiere strutting their stuff in front of the camera, but the outfits were absolutely impeccable.

First of all, every single person on the red carpet looked amazing. That could probably go without saying (I mean, these people have professional stylists!), but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the celebrities were all stunning at this premiere. One of the best parts of the red carpet, though, was the fact that so many people stuck to the Lion King theme and dressed in subtle (or not so subtle) animal prints or animal-inspired ensembles. The new Lion King is live action (well, CGI), but this felt like the voices of the characters were actually dressed in costume. It was truly iconic, y’all.

From Beyoncé and Donald Glover to Chloe x Halle and Normani, the red carpet was wildly star-studded. (Who’s even surprised?) To give you a taste of the night, I rounded up all the best looks from the Lion King red carpet. If these amazing looks don’t get you excited for the Disney re-make, I don’t know what will.

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

1. Donald Glover in Gucci

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (10330531ax).

2. Tiffany Haddish in Libertine

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (10330531br).

3. Logan Browning in Prabal Gurung

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

4. Billy Eichner in Paul Smith

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

5. Chrissy Metz

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

6. Kelly Rowland in Prabal Gurung

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

7. Kalen Allen

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

8. Eric Andre

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

9. Skai Jackson in Cong Tri

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

10. Seth Rogen

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

11. Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

12. Zooey Deschanel in Abodi

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

13. Maia Mitchell

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

14. Patrick Starrr

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

15. Denise Rodriguez

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

16. Alfre Woodard in Badgley Mischka

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

17. LeAnn Rimes in Nili Lotan

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.

18. Normani

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

19. Yara Shahidi in Gucci

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock.

20. Ali Wong

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

21. Michelle Williams in Atelier Zuhra

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

22. Yvette Nicole Brown

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

23. Beyonce Knowles in Alexander McQueen

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

24. Marsai Martin in Oscar De La Renta

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

25. Chloe Bailey & Halle Bailey

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.

26. Lena Waithe

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.

27. Keegan-Michael Key

STYLECASTER | Lion King Premiere

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.

28. Raven-Symone

