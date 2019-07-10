Every Wild Look from the ‘Lion King’ Premiere Red Carpet—Yes, Including Beyoncé’s

Scroll To See More Images

Hakuna Matata, my friends. Tuesday night, the stars gathered in Los Angeles for an event filled with glitz, glamour and (a lot of) animal print. It was the Lion King world premiere red carpet, and Beyoncé—along with so many other incredible performers and celebrities—came to shine, baby. I always love seeing what stars wear on the red carpet, if there’s a common theme and how intricate their ensembles get. The Lion King red carpet checked all of my boxes, and I’m beaming. Not only was every celebrity you could ever have hoped to be at the premiere strutting their stuff in front of the camera, but the outfits were absolutely impeccable.

First of all, every single person on the red carpet looked amazing. That could probably go without saying (I mean, these people have professional stylists!), but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the celebrities were all stunning at this premiere. One of the best parts of the red carpet, though, was the fact that so many people stuck to the Lion King theme and dressed in subtle (or not so subtle) animal prints or animal-inspired ensembles. The new Lion King is live action (well, CGI), but this felt like the voices of the characters were actually dressed in costume. It was truly iconic, y’all.

From Beyoncé and Donald Glover to Chloe x Halle and Normani, the red carpet was wildly star-studded. (Who’s even surprised?) To give you a taste of the night, I rounded up all the best looks from the Lion King red carpet. If these amazing looks don’t get you excited for the Disney re-make, I don’t know what will.

1. Donald Glover in Gucci

2. Tiffany Haddish in Libertine

3. Logan Browning in Prabal Gurung

4. Billy Eichner in Paul Smith

5. Chrissy Metz

6. Kelly Rowland in Prabal Gurung

7. Kalen Allen

8. Eric Andre

9. Skai Jackson in Cong Tri

10. Seth Rogen

11. Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

12. Zooey Deschanel in Abodi

13. Maia Mitchell

14. Patrick Starrr

15. Denise Rodriguez

16. Alfre Woodard in Badgley Mischka

17. LeAnn Rimes in Nili Lotan

18. Normani

19. Yara Shahidi in Gucci

20. Ali Wong

21. Michelle Williams in Atelier Zuhra

22. Yvette Nicole Brown

23. Beyonce Knowles in Alexander McQueen

24. Marsai Martin in Oscar De La Renta

25. Chloe Bailey & Halle Bailey

26. Lena Waithe

27. Keegan-Michael Key

28. Raven-Symone