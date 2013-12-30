You Have To Watch This: ‘The Lion King’ Performed Entirely By Kittens

Whether you never saw the original animated “Lion King,” or whether you just really like kittens (ahem, us), this two-minute clip of kittens reenacting the Disney classic will adequately catch you up on the story, and provide you with a sufficient amount of cuteness to get your day started.

We’re particular fans of the little guy playing Scar. Sure, his character is technically evil, but he knows how to wear an ominous cape with aplomb. Can you feel the love tonight, indeed.