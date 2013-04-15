Links to Click: Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman Gives Birth, How to Trim Your Own Bangs, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. Congratulations to Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein who have just welcomed a son. [Page Six]

2. Brooks Brothers has launched a collection inspired by “The Great Gatsby.” [Esquire]

3. Want to look like you just went to Coachella? Here are DIY braids and flower crowns. [Beauty High]

4. Rumors about billionaire Sean Parker’s wedding suggest that he’s spending $9 million on decorations alone. [The Vivant]

5. Who doesn‘t have a Forever 21 campaign? Diddy‘s girl Cassie is the latest. [Grazia]

6. See the stilettos Beyoncé will be wearing for the Mrs. Carter Show world tour. [Styleite]

7. Check out who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize winners! [Pulitzer]

8. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony. Check out the details. [E!]

9. Learn how to trim bangs yourself! [Daily Makeover]

10. Nope, there just isn’t a more adorable baby than Gisele Bundchen‘s daughter Vivian Lake. [Daily Mail]