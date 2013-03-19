Links to Click: Topshop Teams Up With PETA, Preview Derek Lam’s Collection For Kohl’s, More

Take an afternoon break and catch up on these buzzy stories circulating around the web today. Read on for links to click now!

1. Topshop and PETA team up to speak against the slaughter of animals for fashion with a window display at the retailer’s Oxford Street location. [Drapers]

2. Our favorite yoga-wear label Lululemon seems to have suffered some manufacturing issues. The result? See-through bottoms. [Racked]

3. Two of our favorite fashion megastars – Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne – together on a magazine cover? That, we have to see. [Styleite]

4. British designer Matthew Williamson launches his first leather handbag collection. [SHEfinds]

5. In the latest designer x retailer collaboration news: Derek Lam for Kohl’s. Watch the designer discuss the line and preview a few pieces in this exclusive video. [Elle]

6. Givenchy’s creative director Riccardo Tisci is set to design costumes for the Paris Opera Ballet. We couldn’t think of a better match. [Telegraph]

7. Oscar de la Renta brings his uptown chic aesthetic to childrenswear with a collection inspired by the kids’ book “Sophie and the City”. [Oscar de la Renta]

8. CFDA designer Philip Crangi of Giles & Brother designs a limited-edition collection for JewelMint. [New York Times]