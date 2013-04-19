Links to Click: What’s Really in a Socialite’s Closet, Fashion Editors’ Prom Looks, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have apparently reunited again—this time, it was backstage at his concert in Norway. [Us]

2. Kim Kardashian‘s years of laser hair removal were for nothing—she’s sprouting body hair at a rapid rate thanks to the pregnancy. TMI. [TMZ]

3. Ryan Lochte seems to be having a hard time dealing with the whole “media” thing. [The Cut]

4. New York socialite Nicole Hanley Mellon opens up her closet—and it’s unreal. [The Vivant]

5. Someone you know struggling with how to do their hair for prom? Look no further. [Beauty High]

6. Four chic hair accessories to dress up any hairstyle. [Daily Makeover]

7. Racked editors critique their teenage prom looks. [Racked]

8. “Real Housewives” junkie? The franchise’s “New Jersey” edition is coming back—and here’s a preview. [People]

9. And now, the Dove ad campaign parody video that everyone is talking about. [Mashable]

10. The Tribeca Film Festival just kicked off—but there have already been a slew of stars. [PopSugar]