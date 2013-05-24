Links to Click: It Costs $1.9 Million to go to Space with Leonardo DiCaprio, Runway-Inspired Swimsuits, More

Take a midday break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.
1. Check out these swimsuits inspired by Spring runway trends. [Lifestyle Mirror]
2. Summer TV is around the corner—take a look at the most awesome beauty looks from the hottest shows. [Beauty High]
3. Two people each paid $1.9 million to go to space—with Leonardo DiCaprio. [The Vivant]
4. Julianne Moore thinks asking a woman about her age is sexist. [Daily Makeover]
5. We guess they really did break up. Moving trucks were spotted at Kristen Stewart‘s home. Goodbye, Edward Cullen. [Daily Mail]
6. Amanda Bynes‘ mugshot has been released. Sigh. [TMZ]
7. Uh-oh. A topless picture of Miley Cyrus has apparently leaked. It was only a matter of time. [Hollywood Life]
8. Check out all the looks from the annual Parsons Fashion Show. Can you spot the next Proenza Schouler? [The Cut]
9. See every photo from the glamorous amfAR red carpet. [BuzzFeed]
10. Rita Ora‘s hair is now yellow, and she’s definitely dating DJ Calvin Harris. [Perez Hilton]