Links to Click: 10 Ways To Get Into the Met Gala, Nicolas Ghesquière On Why He Left Balenciaga, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. See the behind-the-scenes action from Beyoncé‘s H&M campaign shoot. [Grazia]

2. Just in time for “The Great Gatsby,” Carey Mulligan is looking radiant on Harper’s Bazaar UK. [Styleite]

3. NBA player Jason Collins has officially come out—making him the first openly gay athlete in a major American team sport ever. [Sports Illustrated]

4. From butterfly clips to a shaved head: Amanda Bynes‘ complete hair timeline. [Beauty High]

5. Here are 10 ways to get invited to the Met Gala. [The Vivant]

6. The 8 brushes you need in your makeup bag. [Daily Makeover]

7. “Gossip Girl” star and fashion favorite Kelly Rutherford‘s custody battle has taken yet another heartbreaking turn. [E!]

8. The latest celebrity birthday party we wish we were invited to? Jessica Alba‘s. [Us Weekly]

9. So why did Nicolas Ghesquière leave Balenciaga? He’s finally letting us know. [Business of Fashion]

10. The apparel factory tragedy in Bangladesh has continued to worsen. [WWD]

Photo via Sipa