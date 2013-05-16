Links to Click: Kate Bosworth On New Topshop Line, Pharrell Joins Rihanna’s Reality Show, More

1. Kate Bosworth’s hand-curated, 16-piece collection for Topshop is now shoppable. Read all about what inspired her and what vibe she was going for. [Elle]

2. Producer, hip-hop star,and designer Pharrell has signed on to guest star on Rihanna’s reality show, “Styled To Rock.” [StyleBistro]

3. This is interesting: an infographic on how millennials shop for makeup. How do you fit in? [Beauty High]

4. Levi’s Vintage Fall/Winter 2013 takes inspiration from 1960s’ mo-town culture. Groovy, man. [HypeBeast]

5. Someone just got arrested for swimming near Taylor Swift’s mansion. Seriously. [The Vivant]

6. Angelina Jolie landed on the cover of this week’s Time magazine, as editors take a good look at the politics of genetic testing. [Time]

7. No topic is off-limits for Jenny McCarthy, who’s adamant that laser hair removal has improved her sex life. [Daily Makeover]

8. Diddy punked the entire Internet today when he pretended that he was going to be a guest star on “Downton Abbey.” [Paste]