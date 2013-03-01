Links To Click: Jennifer Lawrence’s Sports Bra For Sale, H&M E-Commerce Rumor Denied, More

Take a much needed break and catch up on today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Costumes worn by Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Lining Playbook will be auctioned off at starting bids of $100. [People]

2. Andre Leon Talley admits that his decision to leave Vogue for the editor position at Numéro Russia is a financial one. [Styleite]

3. See Karl Lagerfeld’s collaboration with Melissa shoes. [Grazia]

4. As if Cara Delevingne hasn’t already taken over the world, the Brit supermodel is announced as the face of Burberry’s new fragrance. [Beauty High]

5. Crushed hopes and dreams: A representative from H&M denies the rumor that the brand is set to launch an online shop in June. [Racked]



6. In celebration of Rihanna’s River Island collection launch on Tuesday, Opening Ceremony will be exhibiting seven of the artist’s most memorable outfits in the New York flagship store. [Vogue UK]

7. Diane von Furstenberg creates an affordable collection for surf-wear brand Roxy. [Elle]

8. Tune in—an official fashion week soundtrack is coming your way. [WWD]