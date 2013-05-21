Links To Click: How To Try Pastel Hair, Why Khloe Kardashian Is Getting Sued, More

Take a midday break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Want to try some funky hair colors this spring and summer? Follow this guide to looking chic with pink, purple, and even gray locks. [Beauty High]

2. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, of all people, is suing Khloe Kardashian. And it’s all because of a T-shirt. [Huffington Post]

3. The-Dream is streaming his full album “IV Play” a week before its release, featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, and more. [YouTube]

4. There’s a still from Reese Witherspoon’s new Cannes Film Festival movie out. [THR]

5. Here’s the official list of the 50 most powerful people in the Hamptons this summer. [The Vivant]

6. Ralph Lauren is staging his first-ever resort runway show. [WWD]

7. See how the stars are going from day to night at the Cannes Film Festival. [Daily Makeover]