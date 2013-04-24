Links to Click: The Most Eligible Bachelors in the World, Glow-in-the-Dark Makeup, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.
1. No surprise here, folks: Sofia Vergara is designing a line of shapewear for Kmart. It will be “fun and cute.” [WWD]
2. Check out the latest “American Idol” judge-swap rumor—this is a pretty ridiculous one. [TMZ]
3. Chic collaboration alert: Charlotte Olympia and Tom Binns. [Styleite]
4. See Emma Watson rob Paris Hilton‘s house in “The Bling Ring” trailer. [MTV]
5. 13 celebrities you didn’t know were Abercrombie & Fitch models. Amazing. [BuzzFeed]
6. We bet you want to know who the 20 most eligible bachelors in the world are. [The Vivant]
7. Is glow-in-the-dark makeup the next big beauty trend? You tell us. [Beauty High]
8. We won’t see any unflattering photos from Beyoncé‘s current tour—because all photographers were hired by her. [Vanity Fair]
9. Here are the best bronzers on the market to fake a glow. [Daily Makeover]
10. The girls behind Dannijo have launched a vintage capsule collection. [Elle]
