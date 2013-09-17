Links To Click: Cara Delevigne Wears a Ski Mask, Liam Hemsworth Moves On From Miley, More

1. Cara Delevigne is really trying to make an impression at London Fashion Week by running around in a ski mask. We’re not quite sure what’s going on but we enjoy the photos. [The Cut]
2. 27 reasons why parents shouldn’t be allowed to text. [Buzzfeed]
3. Sleep deprivation can get the best of you—especially for this reporter about to announce Britney Spears‘ big reveal. Watch the video and see. [Gawker]
4. Tom Ford thinks that men are more objective as designers than woman. [WhoWhatWear]
5. Just hours after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth break up, he’s seen with Eiza Gonzalez. In his defense, she unfollowed him on Twitter. [Eonline]
6. A cookie dough delivery service? Umm … YES! [The Vivant]
7. Exactly which ingredients should you avoid in your beauty products? This handy guide breaks it all down. [Daily Makeover]
8. A new season is the perfect time for a new hair do. Check out all the celebrity hair inspiration you’ll need to make your decision a little easier. [Beauty High]