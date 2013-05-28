Links To Click: Beyoncé Almost Kicks Fan Out of Concert, Coco Rocha’s New Editorial Gig, More

Take a mid-afternoon break and see what’s made our reading list today!

1. Beyoncé threatened to kick a male fan out of her concert after he got a little too friendly during her performance. [YouTube]

2. Who says supermodels aren’t smart? Coco Rocha has been named a contributing editor for PC Mag. [Oh So Coco]

3. How many millions have been sold? Here’s 50 things you didn’t know about Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers. [Complex]

4. Take a peek inside the most expensive home on the American real estate market. It’s currently listed for $190 million. [The Vivant]

5. J’adore colour! Mario Testino has collaborated with Net-A-Porter on a brand new, very rainbow-friendly collection. [Elle]

6. In celebration of the unofficial beginning of summer, here are the best sunglasses frames for your face shape. [Daily Makeover]

7. “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO’s Liberace movie starring Michael Douglas, debuted this weekend. And it’s very sparkly. [InStyle]

8. We just can’t live without our eyelash curler. Here’s 19 more classic beauty products we swear by. [Beauty High]