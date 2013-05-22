Links To Click: Beyoncé Cancels Concert To Hang Out on a Yacht, Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower Invite, More

Take a midday break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Beyoncé cancelled her concert in Belgium … to relax on a yacht with Jay-Z. [The Vivant]

2. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower invites hit the Web today. There’s a music box involved. [TMZ]

3. Lonely Island feature Solange on their newest song, which is about semicolons; it’s incredible. [YouTube]

4. Elisabeth Moss went blonde again! [InStyle]

5. Since summer is approaching, it’s time to liven up your makeup routine. Here’s 5 ways to add color to your day look. [Daily Makeover]

6. Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2014 collection is very, very pretty. [Fashionista]

7. It happens to the best of us. Learn what to do when seasonal allergies attack your skin. [Beauty High]

8. Notorious B.I.G’s daughter has a fashion line. [TMZ]