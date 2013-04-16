Links To Click: Behind The Scenes With Beyoncé, The Top Celebrity Blondes, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Beyoncé opens up to Elle about her H&M campaign, plus see behind-the-scenes pics. [Elle.com]

2. Oh! Speaking of Beyoncé, check out this sparkly, and, um, nipple-baring costume. [HuffPo]

3. 5 April fashion and beauty collaborations you may have missed. [SheFinds]

4. The Kardashian’s hairstylist on how to make ombré hair last. [BeautyHigh]

5. Could your sofa be making you sick? [Refinery 29]

6. Watch this video and tell us this whole Amanda Bynes situation isn’t moving from stupid to seriously scary. [Telly]

7. Zanna Roberts Rassi’s skincare secret. [Styleite]

8. See where Lindsay Lohan eats, sleeps and—of course—parties around the globe. [The Vivant]

9. The real reason why Miranda Kerr is leaving Victoria’s Secret. [People]

10. The top 12 celebrity blondes! See them here. [DailyMakover]

MORE: Amanda Bynes Explains Her Wigs, Says She Had To Shave Her Head