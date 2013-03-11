Links To Click: ADR’s Fashion Month Wardrobe, Julia Restoin Roitfeld Launches Parenting Website, More

Take an afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now!

1. The overall cost of Anna Dello Russo’s Fashion Month wardrobe clocks in between an estimated $172,779 and $200,379. [The Daily Beast]

2. The queen of Parisian Cool, Isabel Marant, thinks most eveningwear is”ugly” and would rather see “beautiful girls wearing wearing a well-cut trouser and a T-shirt” rather than a “cake dress.” [Vogue UK]

3. Julia Restoin-Roitfeld’s website for new and expectant mothers is officially live. From what we can see, it’s kind of like Into the Gloss with a parenting angle. [Romy and the Bunnies]

4. Is last week’s rumor that Brooke Shields will be replacing Elisabeth Hasselbeck on “The View” false? [People]

5. Jennifer Love Hewitt: My boobs are worth $5 million. [RadarOnline]

6. Uh, later San Padre Island: These spring break destinations are posh with a capital P. [The Vivant]

7. Alex Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter, Ireland, signs modeling contract with IMG. [Twitter]

8. Enhance your look with the right makeup for your eye color. [Daily Makeover]