Links to Click: Alexander Wang’s Niece is a Street Style Star, Buy Carrie Bradshaw’s Shoes, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson celebrated her birthday in matching hoodies, obviously. [Us]

2. Sarah Jessica Parker is putting some of her “Sex and the City” shoes up for auction, and we want to buy them all. [Daily Mail]

3. Top beauty bloggers reveal their makeup tips for Coachella. [Beauty High]

4. Here are the 10 coolest hotels in Palm Springs. [The Vivant]

5. Ever wonder which stars have actually insured their famous body parts? [Daily Makeover]

6. Alexander Wang‘s three-year-old niece is already a street style all star. [The Luxury Spot]

7. Jay-Z‘s brand new song is ruffling a lot of feathers. [Gawker]

8. Miley Cyrus modeled a Chanel onesie for her Twitter followers. [CocoPerez]

9. You won’t believe how much NeNe Leakes makes for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” [Radar]

10. Karlie Kloss models “The Great Gatsby” costumes. [The Cut]