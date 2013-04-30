Links to Click: Alexander Wang’s First Balenciaga Ad, The Pros and Cons of Buying Chanel, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. The “Arrested Development” cast reunited on the red carpet last night for the show’s hotly anticipated premiere. [Jezebel]

2. Disney has cast its latest “Cinderella”—and it’s a “Downton Abbey” star! [THR]

3. Has Kim Kardashian traveled to more places than any pregnant woman ever? Here she is in Paris shopping after flying in from Greece. [Us]

4. See Alexander Wang‘s first campaign for Balenciaga starring a (headless) supermodel. [The Cut]

5. “Bravolebrities” Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are almost officially divorced. [TMZ]

6. Check out some of your favorite beauty bloggers showing off their prom hair and makeup. [Beauty High]

7. Is a classic Chanel bag really worth the investment? The reasons why—and why not—here. [The Vivant]

8. Here’s how your sugar addiction is ruining your skin. [Daily Makeover]

9. Did Victoria Beckham get a major haircut—or is this just her without extensions? [Daily Mail]

10. The latest track from “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack is here—and it’s a jazz version of Beyoncé‘s “Crazy in Love.” [Digital Spy]