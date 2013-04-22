Links to Click: Kate Middleton is Finally Showing, Details on John Galliano’s New Gig, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. It looks like pregnant Kate Middleton is finally showing—and doing so in a fabulous Mulberry coat. [The Cut]

2. Mischa Barton (of all people) sounds off on L.A. style compared to London style. [Grazia]

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reunited in New York City—and she’s wearing the sandals he designed with Giuseppe Zanotti. [Us Weekly]

4. See the best celebrity hair at Coachella. [Beauty High]

5. Want to know the ingredients in a $40,000 cocktail? [The Vivant]

6. You know you want it: Chanel’s summer makeup collection. [Daily Makeover]

7. In case you missed it, disgraced designer John Galliano will be teaching a seminar at Parsons. [Lucky]

8. Ever wonder which hunky actor made Gwyneth Paltrow want to give up red meat? [Grub Street]

9. There’s speculation that Kristen Stewart may be hanging out with Rupert Sanders again. Uh oh. [Hollywood Life]

10. Madonna‘s classic costumes will be going on display at Macy’s. [Coco Perez]