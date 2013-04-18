Links to Click: The Life of a Six-Year-Old Millionaire, Remembering Lindsay Lohan’s Leggings Line, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has landed her own spinoff, and it’ll be called—what else?— “I Dream of NeNe.” [Us Weekly]

2. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are supposedly postponing their wedding. When will these two just release a statement? [People]

3. What does a 6-year-old millionaire spend her money on? Why, filet mignon and high heels, of course. [The Vivant]

4. Feeling frizzy? Here are some products to tame your mane. [Beauty High]

5. Get the scoop on the weird spa treatment that left Jennifer Aniston with weird marks on the red carpet. [Daily Makeover]

6. Some stellar PR for Whitney Port: Rihanna wore one of her dresses. [Grazia]

7. Hedi Slimane‘s Saint Laurent collections are killing it in terms of sales. [The Cut]

8. The tragic fall of Lindsay Lohan‘s leggings line 6126. [BuzzFeed]

9. The latest odd Amanda Bynes social media behavior? Tweeting fan art. [Styleite]

10. Read the sorority email that’s causing a firestorm on the Internet today. [Gawker]

