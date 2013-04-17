Links to Click: Rita Ora Lands Elle Cover, Victoria Beckham’s Throwback Rocawear Ads

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. For all of you who believed the reports that the “Friends” cast was reuniting—it’s not happening, and it never will. [E!]

2. Rita Ora bagged an Elle cover—and she’s rocking Mickey Mouse ears. [Elle]

3. Lady Gaga landed a ridiculously high spot on Time‘s Most Influential People list. [Time]

4. Do you remember when Victoria Beckham modeled for Rocawear? We didn’t either, but it’s amazing. [Styleite]

5. Watch Cara Delevingne cook with Jourdan Dunn and wear a purple onesie. [Grazia]

6. Tips from the Kardashians’ hairstylist on getting the most out of your ombré. [Beauty High]

7. “Modern Family” starlet Sarah Hyland got bangs. [Daily Makeover]

8. “The Great Gatsby” costume designer Catherine Martin opens up about working with Prada—as well as her hubby, the film’s director Baz Luhrmann. [The Vivant]

9. Evan Rachel Wood shows off her stellar maternity style. [People]

10. President Barack Obama finally spoke about Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s Cuba trip. [Us Weekly]