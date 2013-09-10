Links To Click: Anna Wintour’s Net Worth, Miley Cyrus Sings With Mike Will Made-It, More!

Take a look at what’s catching our attention on the Internet today!

1. Admit it, you want to know Anna Wintour’s net worth: how rich is she really? [The Vivant]

2. Listen to Mike Will Made-It’s new song featuring Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. Does Miley ever sleep?! [SoundCloud]

3. Does the glamour of New York Fashion Week lead to romance, or more simply put: hook ups? [The Cut]

4. In need of a laugh? Check out Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande sing broadway versions of rap hits like ’99 Problems’ and ‘Thrift Shop’. [YouTube]

5. We simply can’t get enough of French editrix Carine Roitfeld, who is the subject of ‘Mademoiselle C’, a documentary about her life that comes out tomorrow. In this interview, she discusses why she loves the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and what it was like dressing up as Coco Chanel for Karl Lagerfeld. [Fashionista]

6. Get the hippie glam look from Donna Karan New York. [Beauty High]

7. Every fashion week comes with modeling-related horror stories, and this one involves the birth control pill. [Huffington Post Style]

8. Here’s how to get more beautiful skin while you sleep. [Daily Makeover]

