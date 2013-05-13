Links to Click: 10 Annoying Nail Art GIFs, Seth Meyers To Replace Jimmy Fallon, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. If you’ve painted your own nails before, you know how annoying these 10 things can be. Argh! [Beauty High]

2. Seth Meyers will absolutely replace Jimmy Fallon as the host of Late Night. Woot! [EW]

3. Matching your shoes to your Lamborghini is the new black. [The Vivant]

4. Selena Gomez’s mom is, indeed, pregnant. [Twitter]

5. Kylie Minogue stars as She-Ra in a hilarious new clip. [Funny or Die]

6. “The Great Gatsby” came in behind “Iron Man 3” at this weekend’s box office, to the tune of $20 million. [Box Office Mojo]

7. Fabulous and friendly: here’s the 5 best cruelty-free skin care lines. [Daily Makeover]

8. See Justin Bieber ham it up on “The Simpsons.” [YouTube]