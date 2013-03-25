Links to Click: Yoko Ono Allegedly Rips Off Indie Designer, Badgley Mischka Boys Get Hitched, More

Take an afternoon break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the Web. Read on for links to click now!

1. After dating for 28 years, Mark Badgley and James Mischka, the designers behind red carpet staple Badgley Mischka, officially wed this weekend. Cue the resounding chorus of “awwws.” [WWD]

2. Not a basketball fan? No worries, you can still appreciate March Madness-themed nail art. [Beauty High]

3. Tilda Swinton’s latest gig? Sleeping in a glass box. [The Vivant]

4. Did Yoko Ono steal an indie designer’s work when creating her Opening Ceremony collection? You be the judge. [New York Post]

5. No surprise here: A week after her rehab sentence, Lindsay Lohan is hitting the club scene hard. [TMZ]

6. Blue Ivy is growing up fast—and now we’ve seen the pictures to prove it. [Huffington Post]

7. Are you addicted to changing your hair color? Here are three tips you need to know. [Daily Makeover]

8. Designer Osman, who is responsible for dressing Kristen Stewart at the Kids’ Choice Awards, shares what the experience was like. [Elle UK]

9. Sandra Bullock‘s disgraced ex-husband Jesse James has given it another go at the marriage game. [Us]

10. The most interesting gal pals at the Kids’ Choice Awards: Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart. Who knew? [The Cut]