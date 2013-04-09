Links to Click: The Ultimate Coachella Party Guide, Mischa Barton Still Exists, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. Tom Cruise has finally opened up about his divorce from Katie Holmes—and he admits he was totally blindsided. [Us Weekly]

2. “Mad Men” fan? See what the show’s costume designer has to say about the upcoming season’s garb. [Vanity Fair]

3. Chado Ralph Rucci has a new name—and it’s Ralph Rucci. Groundbreaking. [WWD]

4. The President of Malawi isn’t too fond of Madonna—despite her charity work for the country. [New York Times]

5. Is Kim Kardashian lying about her July due date? Some people seem to think so. [Page Six]

6. Some of our favorite beauty bloggers spill their must-have beauty products. [Beauty High]

7. The ultimate party crasher’s guide to Coachella 2013. You’re welcome. [The Vivant]

8. Swarovski’s new beauty collection is predictably sparkly. [Daily Makeover]

9. Mischa Barton made a rare appearance today—and rocked some Daisy Dukes. [TMZ]

10. Curious about what Rihanna‘s lipstick for MAC looks like? [Grazia]

Photo via The Vivant