Links to Click: Tracking Justin Timberlake, Another Maternity Fashion Fail for Kim Kardashian

1. While other e-commerce sites have been knocking themselves out trying to find a way to offer free overnight shipping, Nasty Gal finally figured ut out. Yes, the popular site will start offering gratis overnight deliveries on orders over $150. [Tech Crunch]

2. Want to stalk keep tabs on Justin Timberlake? Find out where the star eats, sleeps, and parties around the globe. [The Vivant]

3. Legendary stylist Carlyne De Dudzeele is so awesome and secure in her style that she wears Uggs because she likes them, plain and simple. She also thinks street style is ridiculous. Read on for a really refreshing interview. [Fashionista]

4. PPR luxury group (whose brands include Gucci, YSL, Balenciaga, and Stella McCartney) to officially change its name to Kering (rhymes with “caring”) in June. [WWD]

5. The best cruelty-free makeup brushes. [Daily Makeover]

6. A pregnant Kim Kardashian decided to wear a skin-tight leather pencil skirt and a fur stole. [Us Weekly]

7. Kate Spade’s adorable new line, Saturday, officially launched online! [Saturday]