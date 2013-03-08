Links To Click: Tina Turner Lands First Vogue Cover, How To Stalk Robert Pattinson, More

Take an afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Eccentric British designer Vivienne Westwood thinks Michelle Obama’s conservatively classic style is “dreadful.” [NY Daily News]

2. At age 73, Tina Turner lands the cover of Vogue Germany, her first-ever cover for any edition of the magazine. [Fashionista]

3. $14.1 million dollars of counterfeit Hermès handbags were seized in Los Angeles – that’s enough for 2,500 real versions. [WWD]

4. Kate Moss for Playboy? wait, WHAT?! [Telegraph]

5. Last night, three thieves robbed the Gucci flagship store in a Mercedes and escaped in an Audi. Car commercial or serious crime? We still can’t tell. [The Cut]

6. Jessica Simpson slips and reveals that she’s having a boy. Oops. [People]

7. Supermodel Cara Delevingne introduces the world to new T-shirt line Cecile. [Vogue UK]

8. Here are 12 fall 2013 beauty trends you need to know now. [Beauty High]

9. Check out the colorful Kenzo x Vans collection. [Elle]

10. Wanna stalk a “Twilight” star? Here’s where Robert Pattinson eats, sleeps, and parties around the world. [The Vivant]