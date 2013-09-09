Links To Click: Tina Fey To Host SNL Premiere, Eminem’s New Video, More

See what’s grabbing out attention on the Internet today!

1. Master Sarah Palin impersonator and former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member and head writer, Tina Fey will host the show’s season premiere on Sept. 28. Then, on October 5, twerking extraordinaire Miley Cyrus will act as both host and musical performer. [Gothamist]

2. In case your weekend didn’t revolve around New York Fashion Week like ours did, here’s a great recap for you to enjoy. [The Cut]

3. Photos of the Carter family vacationing in Italy are just as perfect as you’d have imagined, especially the one of Beyonce and Blue Ivy wearing matching white outfits. Cue the gushing noises. [US Weekly]

4. Match your nails to your outfit with the today’s edition of NYFW nail art: color-blocked manicure. [Beauty High]

5. Guess who’s back? Why, it’s Eminem, with a new single ‘Berzerk’, and an accompanying video. The complete album, titled ‘MMLP2’ will be out Nov. 5. [Eminem.com]

6. We don’t know about you, but Jessica Alba’s hairstyles are our favorite part of fashion week so far, take a look here. [Daily Makeover]

7. We’re so excited to see the sketch designer Nicole Miller shared exclusively with StyleCaster, grace the runway of her Spring 2014 show. [Style.com]

8. Take a look inside Brad Goreski‘s fabulous and very colourful closet. [The Coveteur]

9. Do you agree with our verdict in today’s fashion week after-party showdown: Alexander Wang versus Prabal Gurung. [The Vivant]

MORE NEWS: Miley Cyrus Is Naked Yet Again In New Video Directed By Terry Richardson: Watch