Links To Click: World’s Skinniest Jeans, Catherine Malandrino for Kohl’s, More

Take a midday break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the Web today. Read on for links to click now!

1. Don’t think your skinny jeans are tight enough? Don’t worry, American Eagle Outfitters has you covered. The retailer advertised their slimmest fit yet with a video showing the many possibilities of shockingly-tight denim. [YouTube]

2. Top designers share their personal exercise routines and workout gear that definitely beat our leggings-and-T-shirt look. [Vogue]

3. Ethnic diversity has always been an issue in fashion – and for good reasons: nearly 90% of the models casted for the fall 2013 shows were white. [Buzzfeed]

4. Ever wonder where Justin Timberlake eats, sleeps, and parties around the globe? Check out this handy guide. [The Vivant]

4. Los Angeles-based retailer Apolis teams up with J.Crew to create a collection of limited edition Chambray swim trunks that are on sale here. Take a look at the behind-the-scene look at the making of this piece. [Hypebeast]

5. Altuzarra’s famous gladiator shoes—the ones that graced the spring 2013 runways—make a cartoon appearance on the cover of The New Yorker. [Style.com]

6. Catherine Malandrino is set to bring Parisian chic to Kohl’s. Get read for another much-collaboration! [USA Today]

7. Bulgari, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and Terry Richardson. There’s a combo we’re excited for. The first lady of France will be in a campaign for the designer shot by the notorious photographer. [WWD]

8. We’re loving the all-white nail polish trend for spring. Here are three ways to wear white nail polish this spring. [Daily Makeover]

9. J.Crew’s new spring collection film has us wanting some sun, water, and the chic-est trousers. [Fashion Copious]

10. Ex-playboy face Holly Madison named her daughter Rainbow Aurora Rotella. That’s going to be a lot for her fellow classmates to remember come kindergarten. [The Cut]