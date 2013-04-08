Links to Click: Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Divorce, Diane Kruger’s New Chanel Beauty Gig, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. If you’re wondering what nabbed drug-addled writer Cat Marnell a $500,000 book deal, here’s the book’s proposal. [Jezebel]

2. Behold: Prom hairstyles for every type of girl. [Beauty High]

3. Guess how much it costs to buy Notorious B.I.G.’s childhood home. [The Vivant]

4. Diane Kruger is the new face of Chanel’s beauty line. [Daily Makeover]

5. Scarlett Johansson talks open moving on from her divorce with Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, Reynolds is married to Blake Lively. [Marie Claire]

6. Marc Jacobs and his 25-year-old porn star boyfriend are having a lot of fun wearing Speedos and splashing around in Brazil. [Just Jared]

7. Annette Funicello, one of the original and most beloved Mouseketeers, has passed away. [Us]

8. The guitarist from Train got married (you know, the band that has one huge single every three years), and here are some exclusive photos. [E!]

9. The bizarre chain of events surrounding Amanda Bynes continues. This time, she went to the gym in fishnets and a wig. [Page Six]

10. James Deen, the guy who plays opposite Lindsay Lohan in “The Canyons,” is now in a sex tape with a “Teen Mom” star. What? [TMZ]

Photo via Marie Claire