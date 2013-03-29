Links To Click: Poppy Delevingne’s Latest Gig, Ryan Gosling Talks Chemistry With Eva Mendes, More

Take an afternoon break and catch up on these buzzy stories circulating around the web today. Read on for links to click now!

1. Cara Delevingne might be the buzziest Delevingne right now, but her older sister Poppy is no stranger to fashion—the Brit beauty is the new brand ambassador for Spanish retailer Massimo Dutti. Here’s an exclusive interview with her about the new gig. [Elle]

2. After recovering from a broken nose from a skiing accident in 2011, Diane von Furstenberg has suffered yet another injury on the slopes. Find out what happened this time. [WWD]

3. The Kind Campaign has teamed up with label Element Eden to create a capsule collection that addresses bullying. Cute clothes for a good cause? We love it! [Element Eden]

4. Congratulations to Kristen Bell on the birth of her daughter, Lincoln Bell Shepard! [E! Online]

5. Ryan Gosling talks about his chemistry with Eva Mendes. We’re jealous. [Elle]

6. Juicy Couture’s “Made in the Glamorous USA” labeled items were actually made in Vietnam… oops. [Jezebel]

7. Mary Katrantzou x Current/Elliott’s eccentric (and affordable!) collection is finally revealed! You can purchase the pieces here. [Fashionista]

8. It’s Easter weekend which means sales on top of sales. Not sure where to start? Here’s a guide to shopping the best Easter weekends deals. [SheFinds]

9. Ever wonder where shoe king Steve Madden lives? Well, now you can find out—and it’s pretty nice. [The Vivant]

10. Want to heal your damaged winter skin? We’ve got the best home treatments to get your skin glowing for spring! [Beauty High]