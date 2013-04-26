StyleCaster
Share

Links To Click: Petition Against Galliano Teaching At Parsons, Victoria Beckham’s U.S. Vogue Cover, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Links To Click: Petition Against Galliano Teaching At Parsons, Victoria Beckham’s U.S. Vogue Cover, More

Marina Zheng
by

John Galliano caused the controversy of the year when he went off on an antisemitic tirade, causing him to face legal problems and lose his position at Dior. 

Take a late afternoon break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now! 

1. We can’t say we didn’t see this coming: just days after the announcement, a petition is circulating around the web against Galliano’s new gig at Parson’s. [The Cut]

2. Wanna quit smoking but can’t? Vogue teaches you how with a handbook on cutting out the cigarettes. [Vogue]

3. Emma Stone shares her biggest beauty regrets (and dishes on her favorite hair color.) [Daily Makeover]

4. The new creative director of Jimmy Choo is taking on a new direction – kick out the stilettos and bring in the… sneakers? [Telegraph]

5. Check out the best lace shorts to add flirty flair this spring. [SheFinds]

6. Rumor has it Victoria Beckham is set to cover U.S. Vogue for the first time.  [Daily Mail]

7. Wanna channel the beauty looks of the 20’s? We teach you how with a retro makeup how-to inspired by the ‘Great Gatsby’. [Beauty High]

8. Celebrities aren’t the only ones who get awesome freebies. Check out what Michelle Obama receives as gifts from world leaders. [The Vivant]

9. There’s nothing worse than makeup that comes off by lunch break. Here are the best long-wearing products to get you through your day. [Daily Makeover]

10. Congratulations to Natasha Poly on her pregnancy! [Vogue UK]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share