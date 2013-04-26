Links To Click: Petition Against Galliano Teaching At Parsons, Victoria Beckham’s U.S. Vogue Cover, More

Take a late afternoon break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now!

1. We can’t say we didn’t see this coming: just days after the announcement, a petition is circulating around the web against Galliano’s new gig at Parson’s. [The Cut]

2. Wanna quit smoking but can’t? Vogue teaches you how with a handbook on cutting out the cigarettes. [Vogue]

3. Emma Stone shares her biggest beauty regrets (and dishes on her favorite hair color.) [Daily Makeover]

4. The new creative director of Jimmy Choo is taking on a new direction – kick out the stilettos and bring in the… sneakers? [Telegraph]

5. Check out the best lace shorts to add flirty flair this spring. [SheFinds]

6. Rumor has it Victoria Beckham is set to cover U.S. Vogue for the first time. [Daily Mail]

7. Wanna channel the beauty looks of the 20’s? We teach you how with a retro makeup how-to inspired by the ‘Great Gatsby’. [Beauty High]

8. Celebrities aren’t the only ones who get awesome freebies. Check out what Michelle Obama receives as gifts from world leaders. [The Vivant]

9. There’s nothing worse than makeup that comes off by lunch break. Here are the best long-wearing products to get you through your day. [Daily Makeover]

10. Congratulations to Natasha Poly on her pregnancy! [Vogue UK]