Links to Click: Opening Ceremony’s ‘Spring Breakers’ Collection, Elle Fanning’s Girl Crush, More

1. Opening Ceremony has all the printed bikinis and cropped tops you’ll need in its new collection inspired by the film “Spring Breakers”. [Grazia]

2. NARS Cosmetics creates an interactive film to help customers pick the perfect shade of the brand’s new Satin Lip Pencil. [NARS Cosmetics]

3. Natalia Vodianova will have the honor of receiving the Inspiration Award at the fourth annual DVF Awards, an event that honors stand-out females figures. [Style.com]

4. Kate Moss keeps her biker-chic image going with a black and white ad campaign for Britain’s motorcycle brand Matchless, set to launch in June. [WWD]

5. Elle Fanning never ceases to charm the wits out of us, and in this new interview, the 14-year-old admits he has a girl crush on … Marilyn Monroe. [Elle]

6. Madonna attends the GLAAD Awards dresses as a … boy scout. [The Cut]

7. We’re all too familiar with celebrity and designer collaborations, but a partnership between a museum and a high-street retailer? That, we’ve got to check out. [Vogue UK]

8. Watch the flawless Brazilian beauty Gisele Bundchen radiate an enviable glow as the face of Chanel’s new bronzer, Les Beiges. [Telegraph]

9. Spring beauty breakdown: All the trends you need to know now, and how to get them. [Beauty High]